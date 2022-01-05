District Attorney Supports CDC Lawsuit

In June of last year, 44 County District Attorneys sued the California Department of Corrections to stop the potential early release of around 76-thousand prison inmates. That included Nevada County. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the concern was that the CDC was awarding additional conduct credits to these offenders. But while this litigation was pending, the D-A’s say the Department also attempted to put in place additional credits for non-violent second strikers. Wilson says that would result in sentences being reduced for these inmates to a-third of the original time imposed. He says that would not only put these offenders back on the street a lot sooner but it’s also unfair to the victims and their families…

But a temporary restraining order has been granted against this regulation. The CDC changes are part of ongoing efforts to prevent prison overcrowding. But Wilson says that’s not really an issue anymore…

Wilson also says although these second offenses are non-violent, they include inmates serving sentences for domestic violence, reckless evasion, and firearm violations.