District Attorney’s Race Candidates Forum Tonight

The two candidates running for Nevada County District Attorney in the June Primary are the focus of this month’s Educational Forum put on by local Democrats that’s going on this evening. Central Committee member Paul Berger says it’s been a contentious race between incumbent Cliff Newell and former local prosecutor Glenn Jennings…

click to listen to Paul Berger

Jennings says he refused to sign a document, submitted by Newell, in 2015, that an investigation was complete, with no wrongdoing, regarding a sheriff’s deputy. Jennings resigned after telling Newell that he would never agree to approve any search warrant written by the deputy. He is now a prosecutor for Butte County, while still living in Nevada County. Berger says the forum will be moderated by Fran Cole, a business transactions attorney…

click to listen to Paul Berger

The District Attorney Candidates Forum begins shortly after 6 this evening, at Peace Lutheran Church, at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley. It’s preceded by a social period, at 5:30, with free pizza, salad, and beverages.