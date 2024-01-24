< Back to All News

District One Candidates Forum Is Lively

Posted: Jan. 24, 2024 12:28 PM PST

Virtually every major ongoing issue for Nevada County was brought up during the first Candidates Forum of the March Primary election season hosted by the local League of Women Voters. But the two challengers to Heidi Hall’s District One Supervisor seat were mainly concerned about fiscal responsibility during the event, which was held at the Government Center Tuesday night. Michael Taylor said staff salaries are excessive…

click to listen to Michael Taylor

Meanwhile, Sue McGuire was also concerned about private sector employee median annual salaries being 47-thousand dollars, compared to 128-thousand for the public sector. But Hall, who is seeking a third four-year term, said pay is comparable to surrounding counties…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

As for affordable housing, Hall said more low-income tax credits for developers could help, along with more vouchers. Taylor said re-certifying septic systems would allow for more unit conversions at existing residential properties. And McGuire agreed with Taylor about more changes to the building permit process…

click to listen to Sue McGuire

Meanwhile, all three candidates declined to state whether they supported or opposed re-opening the Idaho Maryland Mine, with the project still pending before the Board of Supervisors.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha