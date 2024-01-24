District One Candidates Forum Is Lively

Virtually every major ongoing issue for Nevada County was brought up during the first Candidates Forum of the March Primary election season hosted by the local League of Women Voters. But the two challengers to Heidi Hall’s District One Supervisor seat were mainly concerned about fiscal responsibility during the event, which was held at the Government Center Tuesday night. Michael Taylor said staff salaries are excessive…

Meanwhile, Sue McGuire was also concerned about private sector employee median annual salaries being 47-thousand dollars, compared to 128-thousand for the public sector. But Hall, who is seeking a third four-year term, said pay is comparable to surrounding counties…

As for affordable housing, Hall said more low-income tax credits for developers could help, along with more vouchers. Taylor said re-certifying septic systems would allow for more unit conversions at existing residential properties. And McGuire agreed with Taylor about more changes to the building permit process…

Meanwhile, all three candidates declined to state whether they supported or opposed re-opening the Idaho Maryland Mine, with the project still pending before the Board of Supervisors.