Distura 10 Years In DUI Deaths Of Two NU Students

It’s ten years in prison for the woman whose drunk driving led to the deaths of two Nevada Union High School students in Merced County last year. Sabrina Distura had pleaded guilty to two charges of vehicular homicide last fall. County prosecutor Travis Colby says he was impressed by the community’s support for the victims, at the sentencing hearing Wednesday…

The crash killed 17-year-old Tyler Nielson and 16-year-old Justin Gardener, also injuring 16-year-old Dawson Fay. Meanwhile, Justin’s mother, Kim Browning, thought the sentence was too light…

Authorities say Distura, 21 at the time, was heavily intoxicated and likely had her car in cruise control, when she crossed the median of Interstate Five, near Los Banos, and struck a car driven by Nielson.