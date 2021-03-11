Diversion Housing Purchase Approved By Supes

A diversion housing purchase aimed at keeping those convicted of certain drug crimes and the mentally ill out of jail in Nevada County has been approved by the Board of Supervisors. It’s a two-acre property on Brunswick Road in Grass Valley that has a three-bedroom home. For the previous five years it was the county’s Respite Center and operated by Turning Point. The remodeled home will have similar clientele. But, this time, it would be people in Behavioral Health Department programs. That also includes the state’s voter-approved Proposition 47 drug diversion program. In response to neighbors’ concerns, also expressed about the Respite Center, Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent told the Board the facility will be well-monitored…

Supervisor Dan Miller notes the 768-thousand dollar price tag is covered by a grant awarded to Behavioral Health…

Dent also told the Board there are no plans to change the property to accomodate more clientele.