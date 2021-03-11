< Back to All News

Diversion Housing Purchase Approved By Supes

Posted: Mar. 11, 2021 12:24 AM PST

A diversion housing purchase aimed at keeping those convicted of certain drug crimes and the mentally ill out of jail in Nevada County has been approved by the Board of Supervisors. It’s a two-acre property on Brunswick Road in Grass Valley that has a three-bedroom home. For the previous five years it was the county’s Respite Center and operated by Turning Point. The remodeled home will have similar clientele. But, this time, it would be people in Behavioral Health Department programs. That also includes the state’s voter-approved Proposition 47 drug diversion program. In response to neighbors’ concerns, also expressed about the Respite Center, Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent told the Board the facility will be well-monitored…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Supervisor Dan Miller notes the 768-thousand dollar price tag is covered by a grant awarded to Behavioral Health…

click to listen to Supervisor Miller

Dent also told the Board there are no plans to change the property to accomodate more clientele.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha