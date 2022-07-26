Diversion Pgm For Hit and Run Death Teen

A Grass Valley teen who pleaded no contest, late last year, in a fatal hit and run accident, has been approved for a diversion program by a Nevada County judge. Madison Felhaber, 18 at the time of her arrest, had faced up to four years in prison. And District Attorney Jesse Wilson disagreed with the decision. Felhaber struck and killed a skateboarder, 15-year-old Paisley Woodard…

The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Halloween weekend on Alta Street…

Felhaber pleaded to one felony count of failure to perform one’s duty, following a hit and run accident causing death. Wilson said there was insufficient evidence of her showing any gross negligence. She was eligible, under the law, for what’s called the Transition Age Youth Program. It provides an array of mental health and supportive services, sometimes including substance abuse disorders, for 16 to 25-year-olds. Felhaber is to stay in the program for a year and a half.