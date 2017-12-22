Doctor Says Keep Your Kids Away From Holiday Cheer

It’s been part of the holidays for years, but medical experts say it shouldn’t be. Letting your under age child enjoy a little bit of alcohol, or even just partake in a holiday toast…
Doctor Christina Lasich with Western Sierra Medical Clinic says a human’s brian actually isn’t fully developed until age 25, and children who have even a sip of alcohol before sixth grade are five times more likely to have a full drink by the time they enter high school. Lasich says some options include not drinking any alcohol yourself and being a role model, or making so-called ‘mock-tails’ or non-alcoholic drinks. Another thing is to just keep kids occupied…
Lasich says teens who drink teens who drink are more likely to commit or be the victim of violence, and often experience stress, depression, and sometimes even suicidal thoughts.
–gf
