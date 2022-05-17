< Back to All News

Dog Bar Bridge Damaged By Big Rig Accident

Posted: May. 17, 2022 11:28 AM PDT

The Dog Bar Bridge in the South County should re-open by 7 this evening, after a big rig accident that occurred this morning. Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the driver was not injured but was careless…

Tillotson says it’s essentially a one-lane bridge that’s too narrow for even smaller trucks with trailers. A temporary guardrail replacement needs to be done before the bridge can be reopened. But otherwise it’s structurally safe and in good condition. Meanwhile, there are plans to replace the bridge, with the hope that construction can begin two summers from now…

In the meantime, there are nearby and convenient alternate routes that motorists in the area can take.

