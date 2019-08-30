< Back to All News

Dog Show At Nevada Co Fairgrounds This Weekend

Posted: Aug. 30, 2019 12:32 AM PDT

With a lot of dog owners in Nevada County, a lot of them are expected to attend the 20th annual Gold Country Kennel Club Dog Show at the Fairgrounds on Labor Day Weekend. Club President Chuck Teasley says about 11-hundred-50 will be participating each day, Saturday and Sunday. Around 190 breeds will be represented, displaying various specialties…

click to listen to Chuck Teasley

Teasley says the dogs are divided up into seven different groups…

click to listen to Chuck Teasley

In addition to the competition, other activities include a barn hunt, where dogs are time to see which one is the fastest in locating a sent in hay bale. Also, obedience trials, as well as free-style dancing. And the event is free, except for the five-dollar parking fee. The Dog Show begins at 8:30am and ends at 5pm, tomorrow and Sunday, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha