Dog Show At Nevada Co Fairgrounds This Weekend

With a lot of dog owners in Nevada County, a lot of them are expected to attend the 20th annual Gold Country Kennel Club Dog Show at the Fairgrounds on Labor Day Weekend. Club President Chuck Teasley says about 11-hundred-50 will be participating each day, Saturday and Sunday. Around 190 breeds will be represented, displaying various specialties…

Teasley says the dogs are divided up into seven different groups…

In addition to the competition, other activities include a barn hunt, where dogs are time to see which one is the fastest in locating a sent in hay bale. Also, obedience trials, as well as free-style dancing. And the event is free, except for the five-dollar parking fee. The Dog Show begins at 8:30am and ends at 5pm, tomorrow and Sunday, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.