Dogs Can Run Away Because Of Fireworks

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 11:01 AM PDT

Even though firework possession and use is banned in Nevada County, there’s still bound to be people firing them off. And so Sammie’s Friend’s co-founder, Cheryl Wicks, says they usually end up with a few spooked animals, mostly dogs, at the county’s animal shelter…

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

Wicks says the fireworks shows at the Fairgrounds and Lake Wildwood are also a source of stress for some pets. One important precaution is making sure your animal has proper identification, should it manage to run away…

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

Otherwise, Wicks also urges people to keep their pets inside, if at all possible, and in a quiet area.

