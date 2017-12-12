< Back to All News

Dollar General Appeals To Be Heard February 27

Posted: Dec. 12, 2017 8:08 AM PST

It will still be more than two more months before appeals are heard on three proposed Dollar General stores in Nevada County, and even then, the decisions made may not be final. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is expected to set a February 27 date to hear the appeals at their meeting later this morning. County Principal Planner Tyler Barrington says that seemed to be the earliest date available…

Early last month, the Planning Commission recommended against stores in Alta Sierra and on Rough and Ready Highway, and in favor of a store in Penn Valley. Barrington says when the hearing date finally arrives, Supervisors could go a number of ways…

Barrington says that happened with the Yuba River Charter School, where an appeal was sent back to the Planning Commission, but was eventually approved.

