Dollar General Approved for Alta Sierra

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has approved two of the three proposed Dollar General stores, with one of the decisions turning out to be very controversial. The appeals to the Board from the Planning Commission were heard one at a time, and after unanimously siding with the Planning Commission on approving a store in Penn Valley, the board went against the commission’s recommendations and approved the location in Alta Sierra. Residents, including this member of the audience, have been speaking against that store for close to three years…

But Board Chair Ed Scofield, who represents Alta Sierra, sided with the developers, saying that the land they wish to develop is already zoned commercial. He spoke directly to his constituents, and said this decision was difficult for him…

The other supervisors were split. Dan Miller agreed with Scofield, while Heidi Hall sided with the residents. It was a tougher choice for Richard Anderson and Hank Weston, with Anderson favoring the development and Weston voting no. The third appeal was rather quick, with the board unanimously rejecting the Rough and Ready Highway site, agreeing that there is no need for a store in that location, that a majority of the residents don’t want.

