Dollar General Decision Could Come Today

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors could make a long-awaited decision on three proposed Dollar General stores in Nevada County. It’s a process that has taken almost three years since a store was first proposed for Alta Sierra. Developers then also went ahead with plans for locations in Penn Valley and on Rough and Ready Highway, and an Environmental Impact Report was done for all three. Nevada County Principal Planner Tyler Barrington reminds us what the Planning Commission decided in October…

Listen to Tyler Barrington 1

All three decisions were appealed to the Board of Supervisors in November, and the hearing was scheduled for this afternoon. The Board could make a decision, but there’s still a possibility that it could be sent back to the Planning Commission for further study. Barrington says that’s happened before-a few years ago with the relocation of the Yuba River Charter School…

Listen to Tyler Barrington 2

The appeals are set for the board’s afternoon session, which begins at 1:30.

–gf