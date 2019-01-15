< Back to All News

Dollar General Stores Move Closer To Construction

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 12:27 AM PST

After several years of controversy, plans for building two Dollar General Stores in Nevada County are moving forward, although at different paces. County Principal Planner Tyler Barrington says a building permit has been issued for the Penn Valley store…

In February of last year, the Board of Supervisors approved that location, which had also been recommended by the Planning Commission. But the Board went against the Commission’s recommendation of an Alta Sierra store.Barrington says the county has requested revisions to the building permit application for that project. Among the concerns expressed by opponents were not wanting a retail chain competing with smaller, local businesses, as well as the image of a cheaper, discount store. Barrington says the county is not facing any litigation regarding its actions…

A Rough and Ready proposal was rejected by both the Planning Commission and County supervisors, noting its incompatibility with existing land use and strong opposition from local residents.

