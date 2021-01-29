Domestic Sexual Violence Forum This Weekend

With the pandemic resulting in even more in-home abuse and violence in the last year, a virtual forum is available this weekend for Nevada County residents. Saturday’s event is called “Domestic and Sexual Violence: How It Touches Us All”. It’s a presentation of the local branch of the American Association of University Women as well as Community Beyond Violence, whose executive director, Stephanie Fischer, also encourages people to watch it who know a friend or loved who’s been victimized…

According to a recent survey, about a-third of women living in California have, at some point in their lives, been the victim of violence, sexual assault, or stalking by an intimate partner. But Fischer says it’s also important to point out that, nationally, one in nine men have also experienced it…

The forum will feature a panel of experts, including from behavioral health, forensic medicine, law enforcement, education, the legal system, and relationship groups. It’s Saturday, from 9:30 to 11:30am at Nevada County Media dot-org or on Comcast Channel 11 or Suddenlink Channel 16.