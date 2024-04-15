Domestic Violence Homicide Investigation

Press Release Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Nevada City, CA –

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is actively investigating a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 12000 block of Half Moon Way in Nevada City on Saturday 4/13/2024. Deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:08 p.m. from a relative of the victim that had just arrived at the home and found 58-year-old Mary Moran deceased in her room from an apparent gunshot wound. NCSO MCU detectives responded to the scene, and upon further investigation determined the suspect to be the victim’s boyfriend and cohabitant, 64-year-old Kenneth Breining.

Breining was not located at the scene and an active search for him was initiated locally and broadcast to other northern California law enforcement agencies, along with a description of the victim’s vehicle that was missing from the residence. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search by ground and air after information was obtained that led investigators to believe the suspect had fled to the Sacramento area. At approximately 3:45 a.m. this morning. Detectives were contacted by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after they responded to a call of a shooting at a residence on Pasadena Avenue in Sacramento County and located suspect Breining with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but alive. Breining was transported by paramedics to a Sacramento area hospital where he is currently receiving emergency treatment and surgery. The victim’s vehicle was located at the Pasadena Avenue residence and recovered for evidence.

California Department of Justice crime scene investigators are assisting NCSO detectives with evidence processing today, while this tragic case remains under active and ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.