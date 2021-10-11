Domestic Violence Shelter Gets Phones Donation

After Hospice of the Foothills updated their staff’s cell phones, they were still left with around 30 still-operating iPhones. So they reached out to the local domestic violence shelter. And the Executive Director of Community Beyond Violence, Stephanie Fischer, says they’d been having problems with their phone system recently…

Fischer says crisis line calls had been routed to these phones while the system was fixed. She says the phones will be available for staff and clients for personal or work use. And several of the phones will also be used for client case management for staff working from home or on-call, after regular business hours…

Hospice of the Foothills had been preparing to recycle the phones as e-waste.