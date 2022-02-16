< Back to All News

Domestic Violence Victims Also Have Financial Abuse

Posted: Feb. 16, 2022 12:23 AM PST

Domestic violence victims can also suffer financial abuse. And a bill introduced in the State Senate is designed to help provide more security and make a fresh start. And it has the support of Nevada County’s shelter, Community Beyond Violence. Executive Director Stephanie Fisher says the measure, among other things, would establish a way for victims to clear their credit reports of debts they were coerced into making or that were made without their knowledge…

click to listen to Stephanie Fisher

It’s one of four bills pending in the Legislature. Fisher says another measure, in the Assembly, would help remove red tape that puts up barriers to getting into the Safe at Home Program…

click to listen to Stephanie Fisher

And in another effort to combat potential homelessness for survivors, the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence is co-sponsoring a bill. It’s aimed at improving eviction protections. Currently, a survivor is not protected if the abusive partner is also a tenant on the lease. Protections also don’t apply if the abuser is allowed back on the property, which is common when a couple shares children.

