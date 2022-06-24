< Back to All News

Don Baggett Memorial This Weekend

Posted: Jun. 24, 2022 12:06 AM PDT

A memorial for Don Baggett is happening Sunday afternoon. It’ll be at the Whitney Pavillion of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Baggett passed away in January, at the age of 85, and was a longtime choral music teacher at Nevada Union High School. Principal Kelly Rhoden says Baggett touched many lives…

Baggett worked full time at NU for 36 years, or until 1996. Not long after his retirement, a new theatre was named in his honor. He also continued to be a sub, periodically. Rhoden says the memorial had been pushed back, partly due to the Omicron surge earlier this year. The community is invited to praise his contributions to Nevada County and beyond…

The memorial is Sunday from 3 to 5pm. The Whitney Pavillion is shaded and accessed through gates four and five at the Fairgrounds.

