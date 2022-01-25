Don Baggett Passes Away

Don Baggett has passed away. Baggett taught choral music at Nevada Union High School, full time, for 36 years, or until 1996. Not long after his retirement, a new theatre was named in his honor. Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent, Brett McFadden, says Baggett had continued to be a sub, periodically, up to about two years ago…

Baggett also taught two classes with his son, Rod, for five years after retirement…

Baggett also took music students abroad every other year during his tenure at NU, starting in 1978. He was also music minister at First Baptist Church for more than 25 years.