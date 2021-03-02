Donation Challenge For Nevada Co Fairgrounds

With a 2021 Nevada County Fair hoped for, but far from certain, the Higgins Diggins Lions Club has donated a-thousand dollars to the Fairgrounds Foundation. And Foundation President Sandy Woods says that also includes a challenge from the club’s president for other non-profit service organizations to donate a similar amount…

Woods, a former Fairgrounds CEO, says annual utility and maintenance expenses, alone, are well over 100-thousand dollars…

Last year, Eidman said they lost almost 90-percent of their normal revenue stream, mainly because of event cancellations. The Foundation is traditionally focused on building a better Fairgrounds, through fundraising and contributions. But, currently the major goal is to simply keep the Fairgrounds financially viable. In December, the Foundation contributed another 100-thousand dollars toward capital improvement projects and maintenance, which nearly depleted their reserves.