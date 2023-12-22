Donation Day a Sunny Cool Success

For the 140th year the children of the Grass Valley School District and some from around the area walked the streets of Grass Valley bringing food donations to benefit those who might need a little extra hand during the holidays. The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society and the City of Grass Valley hosted the annual Donation Day Parade. Probably the shortest but most crowded parade took place in roughly a two-block route that included Church Street and the Mill Street Plaza. Immediately following the event, Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society President Alison Jones-Pomatto was thrilled with the results.

Former Mayor and Councilmember Ben Aguilar remembers participating in the event as a child.

He continues to support the event today working to collect and transport the donations as a member of Native Sons of the Golden West which also support the GV Ladies Relief Society efforts.

District Three Supervisor and former Mayor and businesswoman in Grass Valley, Lisa Swarthout has also supported the event for over three decades.

Hundreds of cans of food and additional money was collected as a result of the over 1000 students that took part.