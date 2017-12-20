Donation Day Is Thursday This Year

It is an annual spectacle that is uniquely Grass Valley. Tomorrow is Donation Day, a tradition that goes back over a century where local schoolchildren parade through town carrying food donations for needy families. Mayor Howard Levine says it was the Ladies Relief Society that came up with the idea in 1883, when several mines closed and many residents were out of work…

That has morphed into what it is today, with about a thousand children participating, including some Nevada City youngsters. The parade starts and ends at Grass Valley Charter School, what used to be called Hennessey School, and Levine says you’d enjoy yourself if you came out to watch…

The parade starts at 10am and lasts about an hour. Be mindful of temporary street closures, and you also might not want to park downtown unless you intend to be there for several hours.

