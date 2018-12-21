Donation Day Parade A Success



The 135th annual Donation Day Parade on Friday in Grass Valley featured on and off light showers and drizzle. But hundreds of enthusiastic students from area elementary schools didn’t let that dampen their spirits….

The parade begins at Hennessy School, on South Auburn Street, and ends at Grass Valley Charter School, near Hennessy School, where non-perishable food items were dropped off during this season of giving to the less fortunate. Kai, a third-grader, brought a can of spinach…

India, a second-grader, brought a box of scalloped potatoes…

The event is held each year on the last day before students go on winter break. It’s been put on each year by the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society.