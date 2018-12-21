< Back to All News

Donation Day Parade A Success

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 4:11 PM PST


The 135th annual Donation Day Parade on Friday in Grass Valley featured on and off light showers and drizzle. But hundreds of enthusiastic students from area elementary schools didn’t let that dampen their spirits….

click to listen to parade sound

The parade begins at Hennessy School, on South Auburn Street, and ends at Grass Valley Charter School, near Hennessy School, where non-perishable food items were dropped off during this season of giving to the less fortunate. Kai, a third-grader, brought a can of spinach…

click to listen to Kai

India, a second-grader, brought a box of scalloped potatoes…

click to listen to India

The event is held each year on the last day before students go on winter break. It’s been put on each year by the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha