Donation Day Parade in Grass Valley Friday

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:02 PM PST

It’s a tradition unique to Grass Valley that’s now in its 135th year. The annual Donation Day parade is tomorrow (Friday), where all of the kids in town march with donated food items to give to those who need it. The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society has been overseeing this event since 1883. Past President Marcie Ellers says that year was not a good one, and a woman named Caroline Meade Hansen, who was an invalid, spent a lot of time looking out her window…

Listen to Marcie Ellers

That ended up happening, and has grown ever since. Current president Pamela Meek says there are now over a thousand kids taking part…

Listen to Pamela Meek

The kids march to Grass Valley Charter School, on Neal, Mill, Main, and South Auburn Streets. The parade starts at 10am. Expect those roads to be closed to traffic starting around 9am and lasting until about 11.

–gf

