Donation Day Parade Is Today

What’s considered, locally, as the oldest continuous event in California is turning 140 years old on Thursday. Around 17-hundred schoolchildren will be walking through downtown Grass Valley, as their Christmas vacation approaches. It was originated by the local Ladies Relief Society, who now partner with the city, as the parade has grown over the years. The group’s president, Alison Jones-Pomatto, used to donate food to the event as a business owner…

It reportedly started, in 1883, when a local resident was concerned about seeing children walking on the streets without a lunch or other important life-sustaining items. That was mainly due to the recent shutting down of mines. Each child originally brought a stick of wood and a potato for Donation Day before it evolved into a canned food drive and parade…

Merchants and viewers of the parade also can donate items. Donation Day begins Thursday at 10am at South Church and Neal Streets.