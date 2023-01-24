Donations Drop A Lot For NevCo Food Bank

The new executive director of the Food Bank of Nevada County is now into her third month on the job. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Julie Thornbury says they typically distribute around 200-thousand pounds a month and around two-million pounds a year. But she says there was a significant donation downturn during the holiday season…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

So, as a result, Thornbury says the Food Bank’s cubbards are pretty bare. She also points out that they supplement the amount of snacks at all the schools. And it’s also now available for all students, with those from low-income families no longer singled out…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

Thornbury says she hopes the Food Bank can rely on more canned food drives this year. That includes from the Postal Service, which has suspended its food drives recently, due to COVID concerns. Thornbury took over for Nicole McNeeley. McNeeley took a similar position for Child Advocates of Nevada County.