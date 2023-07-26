< Back to All News

Donner Pass Rd Section Reopens Labor Day Weekend

Posted: Jul. 26, 2023 12:15 PM PDT

Recreationists will continue to not have access to a portion of Donner Pass Road near Truckee for at least another six weeks. But Nevada County Public Works’ Principal Engineer, Pat Perkins, says it’s anticipated it will finally reopen in time for Labor Day weekend. The closure was due to a 40-ton boulder falling on the road on June ninth…

So Perkins says geotechnical studies are being done…

In addition to no traffic being allowed through, the rockfall area also remains closed to hiking, biking, and climbing. But Perkins says many other recreational opportunities, as well as access to businesses and restaurants, remain available above and below that section of the road. The closure includes the Truckee town limits, down by Donner Lake, over the summit, and down to Interstate 80. In 2015, funding for a major repair project for the road had also been approved.

