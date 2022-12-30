Don’t Forget Not To Burn On Federal Holidays

With the second straight holiday weekend comes a polite reminder from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Air Pollution Control Specialist, Duane Strawser, says residential and commercial burning is never allowed on designated Federal holidays, regardless of the conditions. And because, like Christmas, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the ban also applies to Monday…

And on permissable burn days, Strawser says Christmas trees can also be included. But it has to be done right…

Strawser also reminds residents that burning of garbage has been banned for 20 years and burn barrels for 24 years. As for those wanting a permanent ban on residential and commercial burning, he says viable alternatives are still lacking, including enough biomass facilities. The district also covers Sierra and Plumas Counties.