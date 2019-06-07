Donut Hole Fundraising Event Charter School

Spirits were already high at Grass Valley Charter school Thursday morning, since it was the day before the last day of school. But there was also excitement on campus, with a chance to eat donut holes, courtesy of local law enforcement agencies. It was the climax of the agencies’ GoFundMe campaign, after the school’s main fundraiser had to be cancelled last month, due to a conspiracy hoax. Poking fun at their reputation, they pledged to eat one donut hole for every 100 dollars raised. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard told the enthusiastic gathering, near the playground, that, the day before the deadline, that 11-thousand-355 dollars had been raised…

It took only around 15 minutes for Chief Gammelgard, Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis, and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon to eat ’em up, although they needed help from other officers and employees. And they weren’t exactly cheered on by the students…

Sheriff Moon was glad to help and that a positive message was sent beyond the event…

Meanwhile, another 100 or so “credit” donut holes were also consumed by students and other school staff and administrators that may raise another one-thousand dollars for the Charter School Foundation for various improvement projects.