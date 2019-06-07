< Back to All News

Donut Hole Fundraising Event Charter School

Posted: Jun. 6, 2019 6:07 PM PDT

Spirits were already high at Grass Valley Charter school Thursday morning, since it was the day before the last day of school. But there was also excitement on campus, with a chance to eat donut holes, courtesy of local law enforcement agencies. It was the climax of the agencies’ GoFundMe campaign, after the school’s main fundraiser had to be cancelled last month, due to a conspiracy hoax. Poking fun at their reputation, they pledged to eat one donut hole for every 100 dollars raised. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard told the enthusiastic gathering, near the playground, that, the day before the deadline, that 11-thousand-355 dollars had been raised…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

It took only around 15 minutes for Chief Gammelgard, Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis, and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon to eat ’em up, although they needed help from other officers and employees. And they weren’t exactly cheered on by the students…

click to listen to students chant

Sheriff Moon was glad to help and that a positive message was sent beyond the event…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Meanwhile, another 100 or so “credit” donut holes were also consumed by students and other school staff and administrators that may raise another one-thousand dollars for the Charter School Foundation for various improvement projects.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha