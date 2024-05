A 35-year-old woman was killed over the weekend, on Highway 20, between Grass Valley and Penn Valley, in a solo vehicle accident. The CHP says a Door Dash driver, 35-year-old Josiah Moncrieff of Grass Valley, was making a delivery at 2:45 in the morning on Saturday, when he fell asleep at the wheel. That caused him to crash into a series of trees, near the South Ponderosa overcrossing, killing his wife Samantha. Moncrieff had major injuries.