Dorsey Decison Continued Until End of March

The Dorsey Marketplace Project in Grass Valley is still on hold until the city can take a look at how they might control what sort of businesses go into the commercial side of the mixed use property that will also contain 172 one, two, and 3 bedroom dwelling units. Tuesday evening Mayor Lisa Swarthout also suggested the council continue the public hearing until the end of March to allow staff time to respond to recent communications questioning the Environmental Impact Report.

Regarding the commercial side, Swarthout suggested that perhaps an ordinance could be written that would assist define what sort of businesses could go into the 102 thousand square feet of commercial space. The mayor referred to several other cities that had crafted similar ordinances.

A desire for increasing the number of affordable of housing units by making some of them smaller was also expressed.

Council did hear presentations from city staff and the project developer along with a number of people providing public comment on both sides of the project before making the decision to continue the hearing. The public will have additional oppotrunity to provide comments at the March 24th meeting.