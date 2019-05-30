Dorsey Marketplace Could Be Approved This Year

Developers of the proposed Dorsey Marketplace Project in Grass Valley are feeling good about the way things are moving along…

Project Manager Warren Hughes made a presentation at Tuesday’s Development Review Committee meeting, where the five members of the committee gave their input on design plans. They are still considering two alternatives–one would provide about 90 apartment units with 179-thousand square feet of retail space, while the other has 171 housing units proposed at the corner of Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. Hughes says community sentiment seems to favor the latter option. Hughes also says they have no specific tenants or stores in mind yet, for what would be the commercial space…

Hughes and his team showed the committee a virtual “flyover’ of the project. He says they also plan on a walking tour of the area some time next month.

