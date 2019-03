It’s been three years since developers came to the city of Grass Valley with a plan to build what they are calling the Dorsey Drive Marketplace. Now, after a lot of revisions, a Draft Environmental Impact Report has been completed and subject to public review. City Community Development Director Tom Last says there are actually two different proposals for the center, which would feature a mix of commercial space and private dwelling units…

That plan, known as Alternative A, has 90 apartment units with about 179-thousand square feet of office space. The release of the Draft E-I-R opens a 45-day comment period, and Last says the Planning Commission will also be holding an informational public hearing on April 16…

Last expects the final E-I-R to be released about a month or so after the comment period, which would then be presented to the Planning Commission and ultimately the City Council for approval. The draft E-I-R is available on the city’s website, and print copies are available at City Hall, and at the Madelyn Helling Library and Grass Valley Library.

