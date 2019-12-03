Dorsey Marketplace Goes to Planning Commission

Tonight is a big night for developers who want to build a combination apartment complex and shopping center in Grass Valley. The Dorsey Marketplace project goes before the city Planning Commission…

Listen to Tom Last 1

There are two different versions of the proposal. What’s being called Alternative A provides for 90 apartments and 179-thousand square feet of retail space at Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. Alternative B has 172 apartments and 104-thousand square feet of office space. Although Alternative B has been recommended to the commission, Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last says the commission doesn’t have to take that advice…

Listen to Tom Last 2

The commission could also decide to have more hearings, reject the project, or forward it to the City Council. Last says developers will have a presentation, similar to what they showed the Development Review Committee back in May…

Listen to Tom Last 3

The meeting is tonight at 7 at City Hall.

–gf