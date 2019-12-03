Dorsey Marketplace Goes to Planning Commission

Tonight is a big night for developers who want to build a combination apartment complex and shopping center in Grass Valley. The Dorsey Marketplace project goes before the city Planning Commission…
There are two different versions of the proposal. What’s being called Alternative A provides for 90 apartments and 179-thousand square feet of retail space at Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. Alternative B has 172 apartments and 104-thousand square feet of office space. Although Alternative B has been recommended to the commission, Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last says the commission doesn’t have to take that advice…
The commission could also decide to have more hearings, reject the project, or forward it to the City Council. Last says developers will have a presentation, similar to what they showed the Development Review Committee back in May…
The meeting is tonight at 7 at City Hall.
