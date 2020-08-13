< Back to All News

Dorsey Marketplace Lawsuit Filed

Posted: Aug. 12, 2020 5:27 PM PDT

Although opposition to the long-discussed Dorsey Marketplace Project in Grass Valley appeared to be somewhat muted, early on in the process, a lawsuit has now been filed. It’s been filed by a group called “Protect Grass Valley”. And it’s now been joined by Community Environmental Advocates, which also recently expressed concerns about the Idaho Maryland mining project. That group’s president, Ralph Silberstein, says they’re challenging the legal adequacy of the Environmental Impact Report. He says Dorsey Marketplace would, among other things, negatively impact existing and downtown businesses already struggling with coronavirus impacts…

More than 100-thousand square feet of commercial space would be available. Silberstein says the project also doesn’t adequately address climate change, including more air pollution from increased traffic…

Other concerns include a lack of affordable housing from the 172 market-rate apartments the project would create on Dorsey Drive, near the Golden Center Freeway. Silberstein says a forested ridgeline would also have to be eliminated.

