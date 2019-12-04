Dorsey Marketplace Moves On To City Council

The Dorsey Marketplace project is moving forward with recommendations from the Grass Valley Planning Commission. Last night, the commission heard from staff, the developer, and members of the public regarding amendments to the proposed commercial and residential project located on the vacant parel on the southwest corner of Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. The combination 172 unit apartment complex and 104 thousand square feet of retail space is moving forward with three additional changes. Commissioner Terry McAteer wanted more housing and elevators, but will settle for two other changes. One involved more solar panels…

Listen to Terry McAteer

Commisioner Tom Ivy wanted the space and water heating in the residential units to be all electric in order to increase efficiency and lessen carbon emissions…

Listen to Tom Ivy

The third change that was approved by the commission limits one of the three drive thru businesses to not be used for a food related business. A motion to add elevators to the three story apartment buildings did not pass. Other concerns expressed during public comment included increased traffic issues and the lack of affordable housing units. The recommendations will now go the the city council for further action.