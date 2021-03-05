Double Donation Challenge For Hospitality House

International Women’s Day is on Monday, celebrating women who make a difference. And at Hospitality House, one of numerous non-profits with female leadership, Community Engagement Officer, Kindy McCullough, says a local businesswoman has a double donation challenge for the homeless shelter through Monday…

A 10-dollar donation will automatically become 20-dollars which, as an example, can provide 40 homeless women, men, children, seniors, and veterans with personal protective equipment to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic…

Maddux is co-owner of The Event Helper in Grass Valley, which offers low-cost insurance for organizers.