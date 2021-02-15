< Back to All News

Double-masking Makes Sense

Posted: Feb. 15, 2021 2:05 PM PST

The latest buzz regarding use of masks in public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is around the fit of a single mask and whether two masks may be more effective. The Center for Disease Control recently updated guidance and is recommending a single layer mask fit snugly around the mouth and nose; and if not, then wear two masks. President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans, sees the logic around the change.

Speaking on KNCO as part of the Thursday morning news, Dr. Evans says a second mask should provide greater security around the face reducing gaps that allow air to escape. A second layer is also more effective filter.

Evans says the lack of vaccine continues to be a challenge and the new variants pose an additional hurdle. Increasing vaccinations is critical.

Evans along with other medical professionals sasy the faster we can get people vaccinated, the faster we an return to what were once normal ways of life.

