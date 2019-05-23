< Back to All News

Double Murder Suspect First Court Appearance

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:03 PM PDT

The suspect in the double-murder that happened in Grass Valley on Monday has made his first court appearance. 35-year-old Michael Pocock did not enter a plea Wednesday afternoon, at a scheduled arraignment, and he’s still being held without bail. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office has filed a felony complaint. Deputy D-A Chris Walsh says Pocock is charged with two counts of murder, in the shooting deaths of 39-year-old David Dominguez and 25-year-old Rabecca Mershon. Walsh says there’s also a special circumstance allegation that makes Pocock eligible for life in prison without parole, if convicted….

click to listen Chris Walsh

Walsh says Pocock claimed self-defense when he made one of the 9-1-1 calls. The body of Dominguez was found just outside Pocock’s home, the body of of Mershon was found inside the basement home she shared with Dominguez, which was just next door, on Glenwood Road…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The arraignment has been continued to June 6th, when Pocock is expected to enter a plea.

