Double Murder Trial Ordered For Grass Valley Man

After a one day preliminary hearing, a Nevada County judge has ordered a trial for a Grass Valley man accused in the shooting deaths of two neighbors earlier this year. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says 36-year-old Michael Pocock had been living in a rented home on Glenwood Road last May. The victims, David Dominguez and Rabecca Mershon, had recently moved into another rental home on the same property…

Pocock is charged with two counts of murder. Walsh says what sparked the argument is still unclear, with two of the three people involved dead….

Walsh says the maximum penalty is being sought against Pocock, which is life in prison without parole. Pocock is scheduled to be arraigned on December 13th. Walsh says the trial won’t likely begin until early or mid-2020.