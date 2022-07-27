Double-Murderer’s Parole Denied

A Nevada City man convicted 22 years ago for killing an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend has been denied his first bid for parole. And the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office was on hand, via Zoom, to oppose Daniel Pemberton’s release, during a parole board hearing at the California Men’s Colony. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Pemberton, 34 at the time, was convicted in May of 2000…

The shooting deaths occurred outside a remote cabin on the south fork of the Yuba River, where the bodies of 37-year-old Victoria Behrend, of Grass Valley, and 43-year-old Craig Troutwine were discovered…

Parole board members stated that they were concerned that Pemberton is still exhibiting similar behavior at the prison and is likely to have future violent outbursts. Parole was denied for at least another three years.