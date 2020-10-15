Downtown Association to Sell Booze on Mill Street

In yet another move to assist businesses attract customers, the Grass Valley City Council approved a resolution allowing the sale of alcohol in the Mill Street Promenade during the upcoming holiday season possibly beginning as soon as this month. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard presented the resolution Tuesday evening saying it is another way to attract shoppers to the area. The resolution specifies that only the Grass Valley Downtown Association would be able to sell alcohol on the street.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

The Downtown Association will have to acquire permits to sell alcohol and submit an extensive application to the police department before the sale and consumption of alcohol on the street will occur. The resolution does not allow for patrons of restaurants and bars to wander the streets with a drink. The alcohol must be purchased through the Association similar to sales at Thursday Night Market.

Mayor Lisa Swarthout again cautioned the Association about creating the appearance of an event.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

Alcohol sales would also be limited to Friday and Saturday evenings and Sundays. The resolution passed unanimously with each member mentioning potential positive benefits of having a drink while shopping and enjoying the festive environment as the seasons change.