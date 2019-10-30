< Back to All News

Downtown GV Streets Closed For Safe Trick-or-Treat

Posted: Oct. 30, 2019 2:22 PM PDT

Downtown Grass Valley is about to be invaded by thousands of trick-or-treaters. The Downtown Association’s ‘Safe Trick-Or-Treat’ is from 10am to 1pm tomorrow. Executive Director Marni Marshall says they’ll have Mill and Main Streets closed off so that the little ones in costume can take over…

Marshall says if you go, you should also visit the Grass Valley Elks Lodge…

They’ll also have fire engines on display for the kids to climb on, and the adults can take pictures. Marshall says most of the downtown area has power, and the event will go on as scheduled.

