Merchants Ready for Thousands of Costumed Kids

Downtown Grass Valley merchants are decorating their stores and getting ready to give out candy and other treats. The Downtown Association is once again holding their ‘Safe Trick or Treat’…

Listen to Marni Marshall 1

Association Director Marni Marshall says the annual book giveaway by the Community Support Network will be at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge this year because of renovations to the Center for the Arts. Other merchants will be giving away things like stickers or toothbrushes instead of candy. Marshall says there will also be a police car, fire engine, and a Waste Management dump truck on display…

Listen to Marni Marshall 2

The ‘Safe Trick or Treat’ is tomorrow from 10am to 1pm. Main and Mill Streets will be closed to automobile traffic during those hours. Over two thousand kids are expected.

–gf