Downtown Thursday Night Market Kicks Off Tonight

It’s a busy time for downtown Grass Valley. There was the ‘Great Race’ on Monday, the Fourth of July parade and celebration is next week, and tonight is the first Thursday Night Market of the season. Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall says their new agreement with the other farmers markets will make the downtown market even bigger this year…

Listen to Marni Marshall 1

This is the first in a series that will have the full street closure, there will be a beer garden, activities for the kids, entertainment at the corner of Main and South Auburn Streets, and plenty of music…

Listen to Marni Marshall 2

They’ll take next week off for the July 4 festivities, then are back on July 11. In August, the Thursday markets return to the parking lot at Neal and South Auburn Streets from 4 to 7pm. Tonight’s market is from 6 to 9pm.

–gf