Draft EIR Finds Numerous Mining Proposal Impacts

Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 3:45 PM PST

Public comment is now being accepted on the just-released one-thousand-70 page Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project. It would involve underground mining within an approximate 25-hundred-85 acre mineral rights boundary owned by Rise Grass Valley. County Senior Planner, Matt Kelley, says the consultant the county hired found numerous significant impacts on air and water quality, along with biological resources, among other things that would need to be reduced to an acceptable level. But he also points out that some impacts cannot be mitigated adequately. That includes noise. Also, transportation and aesthetics…

So Kelley says the applicant would need to come up with what’s called a statement of overriding concern…

The 60-day review period ends on March fourth. And also during that time, a special public hearing is scheduled before the County Planning Commission, on February 23rd, to receive comment from the community members and public agencies.

