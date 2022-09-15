< Back to All News

Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair Return

Posted: Sep. 15, 2022 12:24 AM PDT

It’s still a go for the Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Both events begin Thursday and continue through Sunday. They’re also returning for the first time since before the pandemic, as well as for new Fairgrounds CEO Dale Chasse. He reminds people that there’s no admission charge for the Harvest Fair…

Officials say the Classic has grown to become the premier draft horse show in the western United States. Chasse says this has traditionally been the second biggest weekend of the year for the Fairgrounds…

There are six draft horse performances in the Arena. And, of course, there’s also the return of Art at the Classic, featuring more than 100 works by painters, sculptors, photographers, and other fine artists. You’ll also find free musical entertainment at the Western Music Fest at the Fairgrounds, beginning at noon on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. That’s at the Pine Tree Stage.

