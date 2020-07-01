< Back to All News

Draft Horse Classic Canceled

Posted: Jul. 1, 2020

You can add another event to the cancellation list because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nevada County Fair Board has voted not to hold the annual Draft Horse Classic, scheduled for mid-September. The four-day event showcasing the talents of the gentle giant horses usually attracts about 15-thousand people to the fairgrounds annually, but public mass gatherings are still prohibited. This is the third time the event has been canceled since its inception in 1987. It was not held in 1988 because of the Forty Niner Fire, and was canceled again the following year due to weather.

