Draft Horse Classic Cancelled Again

A recently imposed COVID restriction regarding crowded events means the Draft Horse Classic has been cancelled for the second straight year. Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman says the restriction now prohibits indoor as well as outdoor gatherings where 25-hundred or more people would be expected to attend…

Fairgrounds officials say the Draft Horse Classic draws more than 15-thousand people over the four days it’s held. The event had been scheduled for September 16th through the 19th…

It’s also one of the top three revenue sources for the Fairgrounds each year, along with the Fair and Country Christmas. It’s among a growing number of events that have already been cancelled or will likely be cancelled this fall.